2022 PFL Playoffs: Pettis vs. Ray 2 live results and discussion

The 2022 PFL playoffs are here!

Tonight (Aug. 5) at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, we will see the light heavyweight and lightweight semifinals. It’s a straightforward deal where the semifinal winners face off against each other in October’s final, so there’s nothing else to really explain.

Headlining this card is a rematch between former WEC and UFC champion Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray, who submitted Pettis in their regular season matchup. The way the seeding worked out, we’re getting an immediate rematch between these two. Winner of this one takes on the winner of Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Alexander Martinez.

At light heavyweight, Omari Akhmedov was due to face 2021 champion Antonio Carlos Junior, but ACJ is out injured and has been replaced by Josh Silveira, who was the 5th seed and just missed out on a playoff spot initially. On the other side of the bracket, Rob Wilkinson takes on Delan Monte.

There are also prelims and postlims, with the prelims meant for qualifying for the 2023 season, while the postlims are for qualifying for the PFL Challenger Series.

The prelims begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 7 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+, capped off by the postlims at 9 PM ET on ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

Full card below:

Tournament Semifinals Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Martinez

Rob Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte

Season Qualifier Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Mahmoud Sebie vs. Itso Babulaidze

Cory Hendricks vs. Marthin Hamlet

Postlim Challenger Series Qualifiers (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Brahyan Zurcher vs. Ricardo Jimenez

Elvin Espinosa vs. Corey Jackson

Lucas Barbosa vs. Elmar Umarov

Alexei Pergande vs. Elvis Lebron Quiles