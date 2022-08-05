Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov added to UFC 280

Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov are getting quick turnarounds following their wins at UFC London this past July.

The promotion announced on Friday that Oezdemir and Krylov are sharing the Octagon at UFC 280, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The light heavyweights were previously scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Island 6 nearly two years ago, but Oezdemir withdrew after suffering a knee injury.

Oezdemir returned to the win column with a unanimous decision against Paul Craig recently. ‘No Time’ was previously on a two-fight skid comprised of a second-round KO loss to Jiří Procházka and a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 251 and UFC 267, respectively.

Krylov scored a 67-second KO of Alexander Gustafsson in his most recent appearance and proceeded to ask for Oezdemir in his post-fight press conference.

“I watch the fight Volkan Oezdemir [had] with Paul Craig, and Oezdemir be so smart in this fight, said Krylov (video provided by MMA Junkie). “And we must fight with Oezdemir maybe two years ago, but he have trouble with his leg, and we not fight, and I want to fight with Oezdemir. I think Abu Dhabi is the best location. I’m ready to fight in Abu Dhabi in October 2022.”

The ‘Miner’ alternated between wins and losses at the beginning of his second stint with the UFC before losing back-to-back fights against the aforementioned Ankalaev and Craig.

UFC 280 is headlined by a lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.