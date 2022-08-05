UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back in the cozy confines of the APEX facility in Las Vegas this weekend. Their latest Vegas show features Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill in the main event, with both men eager to advance their chances at a title shot in the light heavyweight division.

The co-main event for this one is surging welterweight Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal (who is badly in need of a return to form). Also on the main card are the final fights for this season’s The Ultimate Fighter. Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga will settle the show’s heavyweight bracket. Brogan Walker vs. Julianna Miller is the culmination of the show’s flyweight tournament.

Rounding out the main card are Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak and Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira.

The prelims are headlined by Sam Alvey, who will be making his 24th walk to the Octagon. He faces Michal Oleksiejczuk. The prelims also boast Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez, Takashi Sato vs. Bryan Battle and Marya Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger.

You can watch the weigh-ins for this event in the stream below. It goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga

Flyweight: Brogan Walker vs. Julianna Miller

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Serghei Spivac

Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez

Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato

Welterweight: Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Strawweight: Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger

Bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger