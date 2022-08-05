 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 184: James Krause talks retirement, UFC Vegas 59

Episode 184 discussion: James Krause explains his decision to retire, Pitbull-Borics set,Pettis talks free agency, Fedor’s last fight, UFC Vegas 59, more

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 184

James Krause explains decision to retire from MMA competition - 4:16

Fedor Emelianenko likely to have retirement fight in January - 16:11

Anthony Pettis makes compelling case for why fighters should test the market - 25:31

Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics, AJ McKee vs. Spike Carlyle set for Bellator 286 - 36:48

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 43:56

Mookie: Ankalaev, Pantoja, Lewis, Moreno, Nunes (4-1)

Stephie: Ankalaev, Pantoja, Lewis, Moreno, Pena (3-2)

Victor: Smith, Pantoja, Lewis, Kara-France, Pena (2-3)

STANDINGS - 46:54

Mookie: 87-49-3

Stephie: 84-52-3

Victor: 77-59-3

UFC VEGAS 59

McKinney-Gonzalez - 50:09

Lipski-Cachoeira - 51:02

Sakai-Spivakhttps://soundcloud.com/bloody-elbow-presents/ufc-277-pena-vs-nunes-2-moreno-vs-kara-france-6th-round-post-fight-show?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing - 52:30

Luque-Neal - 53:47

Santos-Hill - 55:35

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 59: ‘Santos vs. Hill’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 9 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...