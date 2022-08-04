Fresh off epic UFC Long Island comeback win, Matt Schnell gets next fight booked

A few weeks removed from one of the most astonishing comebacks in UFC history, men’s flyweight contender Matt Schnell has his next fight lined up.

MMA Junkie reports that Schnell will take on Brazil’s Matheus Nicolau on the promotion’s December 3rd card. No venue or location has been announced as of yet, and no main event has been confirmed.

Schnell (16-6, 1 NC) looked to be on his way to his third consecutive fight without a win when he was getting wobbled, dropped, and just all-around smashed by Sumudaerji at UFC Long Island last month. In a dramatic turn of events, Schnell hurt Sumudaerji, got him to the mat and eventually submitted him with a triangle choke in a shocking rally. At the moment he’s No. 8 in the official men’s flyweight rankings.

Nicolau (18-2-1) is on a five-fight winning streak, three of them coming in his return to the UFC. While his decision over Manel Kape might have been a bit iffy, there was no doubt that he deserved the nods against Tim Elliott and David Dvorak. In his first stint in the UFC he put up wins over former title challenger John Moraga and Louis Smolka, before a surprise release after he was KO’d by Dustin Ortiz. He’s since worked his way up to No. 7 in the rankings.

Another fight linked to this event is a women’s flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas.