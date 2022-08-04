Family of teen who died after boxing sparring session file lawsuit

The family of a teenager who passed away following a boxing sparring session are suing the training facility for negligence.

George Diamond was hospitalized in February 2019 after collapsing at the Sting Gym in Cranbourne West, a suburb in Melbourne, Australia, following a sparring session. The 18-year-old died shortly thereafter and an autopsy revealed evidence of “old and new subdural hemorrhage, where blood pools between the surface of the brain and the skull, at the time of his death.”

The incident came four months after Diamond was diagnosed with a concussion while training at the same gym.

The Diamond family alleged in their statement of claim filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria that staff at the Sting gym encouraged Diamond to continue training despite being diagnosed with a concussion. They also claimed that the doctor who assessed Diamond at the hospital failed to order the complete neurological assessments, including brain scans.

“George’s tragic death has had a significant impact on his family,” Slater and Gordon Lawyers’ Isabelle McCombe said. “They have commenced legal proceedings to pursue compensation from the organizations and individuals they allege owed George a duty of care.”

Diamond reportedly suffered headaches and vomiting following his initial concussion. Despite his symptoms, the staff at Sting gym allegedly continued to encourage him to train, even going so far as to allegedly arrange sparring sessions in other gyms.

The teenager was eventually cleared to return to training without proper neurological assessments, according to his family. Two weeks later, he took part in the sparring session that would ultimately be his last.

Diamond’s family believe the teenager would still be alive had it not been for the alleged negligence of the various defendants in the lawsuit.

Combat sports continue to see tragic deaths as the result of incompetence, lax regulations, and a disregard for health and safety measures. Last month, a teenage boxer from Nigeria Amaeze died after a sparring session that saw him suffer two separate knockdowns. Prior to that, the African boxing championship event in June 2022 also saw the tragic death of 24-tear-old Simiso Buthelezi, who started punching thin air instead of his opponent during their bout on June 4. He was later hospitalized, placed in an induced coma, and passed away three days later.