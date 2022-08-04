Report: Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval planned for UFC event in October

A flyweight title eliminator is reportedly set to take place in a UFC event in mid-October. Multiple sources close to the situation told MMA Junkie that number four-ranked Askar Askarov will take on number five-ranked Brandon Royval on October 15.

Royval’s management team also announced the said booking via social media.

Big news for #TeamIridium hammer @brandonroyval as he returns to the Octagon this fall ✍ #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/dr5y8L80ld — Jason House (@JasonKHouse) August 3, 2022

The 29-year-old Askarov (14-1-1), who made his debut in 2019 in a split draw against former champion Brandon Moreno, snapped his three-fight win streak when he ran into Kai Kara-France in March and lost via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Royval (14-6) is 2-2 in the UFC since he made his debut in 2020. He is currently on a two-fight win streak with victories over Rogério Bontorin in January and most recently, against Matt Schnell, whom he submitted in the second round of their UFC 274 bout in May. The two also took home a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night.

Another announced fight on the card is Cub Swanson’s bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez. The venue of the said event has yet to be finalized.