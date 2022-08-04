‘We’re not a regional player’ - PFL eyeing Nate Diaz, Cyborg vs. Harrison

PFL CEO Peter Murray has big plans for his company moving forward. In a recent in-studio appearance on the MMA Hour, Murray discussed a potential fight between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg, whose Bellator contract expired after her Bellator 279 title defense in April.

“Listen, I think that’s the fight that fans would like to see,” Murray said of Cyborg vs. Harrison. “That’s a fight that the PFL would like to get behind. Kayla said she wants that fight. I think it’s going to come down to Cris Cyborg — does Cris Cyborg want that fight?

“And whether Cris decides to come over to the PFL to make that fight and perhaps other fights happen, that’s one scenario. And another scenario is a co-promotion. And we’re proponents of both.”

Murray is adamant about making the bout happen and is already planning to start moving things along.

“Our understanding is she is a free agent,” he said of Cyborg. “We’d like to make that fight happen.

“... There’s certainly been outreach. We’re looking forward to getting into it in earnest. ... There’s no dancing [around it]. It’s not a surprise, or it’s not new news that this is a fight to PFL would like to make happen or Kayla. And so I think in the coming weeks we’re looking forward to seeing what’s possible.”

Murray also opened the idea of possibly signing Nate Diaz, who is also down to the last fight of his UFC contract when he takes on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

“Absolutely,” Murray said if the company could afford the Nate Diaz monetary value.

“... We have capital, we have the wherewithal, and we’re not a regional player. Now we’re a global brand and we’re trusted. Earlier days, when we were just starting out, it was challenging.

“That’s OK, you’ve got to build trust, you’ve got to prove yourself, you’ve got to execute. And we have proven that we have a model that works and we’re built for the long term.

“And it’s now an alternative for, not just fighters who are on the come-up, but established fighters who are ranked in the top 10, the top five, the top three, and No. 1.”

For Murray, the PFL only has brighter days ahead.

“We’re here to stay, we’re here to play and compete, and not only are we going to develop our own talent through our system, we’ll certainly continue to sign major fighters.”