The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill picks, odds, & analysis

The UFC is back in Vegas once again with another middling Fight Night offering. Apart from being saddled with the finale of another season of TUF, UFC Vegas 59 features a potentially slow paced LHW top contender’s bout between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. At least the welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal in the co-main event promises to be a war.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 59 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill — At 5:32, Odds 18:33, Picks, Both: Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal — At 19:17, Odds 29:14, Picks, Both: Luque

Zac Pauga vs. Mohammed Usman — At 30:18, Odds 39:59, Picks, Both: Pauga

Juliana Miller vs. Brogan Walker — At 40:22, Odds 49:13, Picks, Both: Walker

Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak — At 51:08, Odds 59:22, Picks, Both: Spivak

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira — At 1:00:57, Odds 1:06:39, Picks, Both: Lipski

ESPN PRELIMS | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Sam Alvey — At 0:49, Odds 12:09, Picks, Both: Oleksiejczuk

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez — At 12:36, Odds 20:39, Picks, Both: McKinney

Takashi Sato vs. Bryan Battle — At 22:10, Odds 27:00, Picks, Both: Battle

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan — At 29:07, Odds 33:45, Picks, Both: Quinlan

Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger — At 44:11, Odds 44:27, Picks, Both: McKenna

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger — At 44:26, Odds 48:51, Picks, Both: Silva

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’.

So far, here are the overall standings:

Zane went 11/13 for 84.6%, while Connor went 10/13 for 76.9% for our last event, UFC 277: Nunes vs. Peńa 2.

Zane is now at 574/893 for 64% and Connor is now at 545/893 for 61% overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC 277.

Zane is at 211/317 for 66.5% and Connor is at 195/317 for 61.5% so far for 2022.

Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58% for 2021.

Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64% for July-Dec 2020.

