Glover Teixeira: I think Israel Adesanya ‘has no chance’ vs. Alex Pereira

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira continues to hype up his training partner Alex Pereira.

Paired up against middleweight king Israel Adesanya in November, ‘Poatan’ has already defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ twice before in the kickboxing ring, which makes for an intriguing pairing in the Octagon.

In Teixeira’s opinion, Adesanya has little chance of defeating Poatan, unless it’s an off night for the Brazilian. However, Glover believes Israel’s style just does not match up well with Alex’s, which is why the former light heavyweight champion tells Ag Fight his friend will become the new middleweight titleholder in November.

“Poatan is totally focused on MMA right now,” Teixeira said. “He’s coming for that win because he believes in that 100% in his heart. He’s very confident. Adesanya is a great fighter, but it does not matter. That style of his, of stepping in and out, Poatan works the distance very well. The way he puts on pressure is different. Adesanya knows that. He’s a really strong guy.

“Styles make fights,” Teixeira added. “I think Adesanya has no chance against Poatan. Only if he’s on a bad day, then he may lose a decision. If Adesanya goes after him, though, trying to get payback for that knockout, he’s getting knocked out in the first round.”

Currently on a three-fight winning streak in the Octagon, Pereira (6-1) scored wins over Sean Strickland, Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis in his first three UFC outings. The 35-year-old’s sole MMA loss took place in October 2015, when he got submitted by Quemuel Ottoni.

Now, Pereira is expected to take on Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 281’s main event, on November 12. The card is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.