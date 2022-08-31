Dana White on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - ‘That’s a real fight’

The UFC is obviously big business, with near-weekly events and massive PPV’s month after month. But no matter how large the company gets, UFC president Dana White is constantly asked questions about a guy who has never even stepped into the Octagon before - Jake Paul.

At the post-fight media scrum following last night’s Contender Series event, White was asked about Paul’s proposed boxing match with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, which is reportedly scheduled for late October. He is usually pretty hard on Paul, but in the case of a fight against his former middleweight legend he actually seemed somewhat impressed:

“I don’t give a sh-t, but, if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there, regardless of how old Anderson is. That’s a real fight.”

Later in the media scrum though, his real thoughts about Paul came to the surface again:

“Stop asking me about Jake Paul, you guys,” White said. “I don’t give a sh-t what Jake Paul does. I know you love this sh-t, but c’mon, this guy has nothing to do with my business. He doesn’t fight for me, he’s not even in the same f—king sport as me.

“I don’t want to talk about him anymore. I don’t care.”

Paul vs. Silva, if it’s real, is rumored to be going down on October 29th. No possible location has been named as of yet.