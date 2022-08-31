Harry Hunsucker among three fighters released from UFC roster

The UFC has let go of three fighters who’ve all struggled to find success inside the Octagon.

MMA Fighting confirmed that Harry Hunsucker and Wu Yanan, both of whom were on the UFC 278 main card earlier this month, have been let go by the promotion. Brazil’s Claudio Silva has also seen his time in the UFC come to an end.

Hunsucker (7-6) competed on Dana White’s Contender Series, losing by first-round TKO to Jared Vanderaa. He made his way onto the UFC roster through a short notice call-up against Tai Tuivasa, who took him apart in just 49 seconds. Follow-up performances against Justin Tafa and most recently Tyson Pedro didn’t last three minutes combined.

Wu (13-6) was TKO’d by Lucie Pudilova in the second round of their UFC 278 matchup. She entered the UFC with a 12-1 record, but whether at flyweight or bantamweight, her lone win over six Octagon appearances was a submission win over Lauren Mueller in her native China in 2018.

Lastly, Silva (14-4) is best known for a split decision win over current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards way back in 2014. Faced with a litany of injuries, we didn’t see Silva compete again until 2018, when he returned in emphatic fashion by choking out Nordine Taleb. Submissions of Danny Roberts and Cole Williams soon followed, but he would end his UFC tenure with three straight decision defeats to James Krause, Court McGee, and Nicolas Dalby.