UFC main event scrapped after infected finger forces Sean Strickland out

Sean Strickland has been posting updates on his gruesome finger infection recently, and apparently it’s now bad enough to have his UFC main event fight cancelled.

Dana White announced the news during the post-fight press conference for Tuesday’s Contender Series event. The UFC President stated that there won’t be a replacement to fight Jared Cannonier, and the fight has been officially scrapped from the event.

Cannonier vs Strickland was supposed to headline a UFC Fight Night card on October 15, and MMA Fighting also notes how there’s still no movement in regards to possibly rescheduling the contest.

After losing that bout, the highest ranked fighters on the line up are now the flyweights, Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval. No word yet on what the new main event will be, but the card is now lacking more recognizable names.

The current fight card is as follows:

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez

Viviane Araujo vs. Alexa Grasso

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez

Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodriguez

Tatsuro Taira vs. C.J. Vergara

Brandon Davis vs. Mana Martinez

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito