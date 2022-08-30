Show Money 48: Dana, Nate, Luke, UFC Financials, ONE, & an Antitrust Update

The Show Money crew is Paul Gift, “the economist”, Jason Cruz, “the lawyer”, and John Nash, “Bloody Elbow’s Financials Columnist”, who also happens to be the man who knows everyone and everything in MMA. They bring you the business side of MMA, in depth, in a way you won’t find anywhere else!

In this episode the issues discussed include:

Segment 1:

Dana’s GQ comments

Nate Diaz

Luke Rockhold

UFC FInancials

Segment 2:

ONE Championship’s Amazon deal

Possible ONE IPO

Segment 3:

UFC Antitrust Lawsuit Update

