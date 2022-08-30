Welcome to our final episode of ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, which evolved as a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’; but this show has always gone a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as having taken a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show has been hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes, airing every Tuesday. We have always tried to provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you have enjoyed listening to the show as much as we have enjoyed recording it for you. Thank you all for listening!
EPISODE 180
All hail Demetrious Johnson! - 4:10
NEWS ROUNDUP
Andre Pederneiras refutes Jose Aldo retirement claims from Merab Dvalishvili - 17:34
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Coach-Andre-Pederneiras-Refutes-Jose-Aldo-Retirement-Rumors-187814
Rampage Jackson wants to keep fighting - 27:26
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/8/28/23326011/rampage-jackson-wants-to-continue-fighting-whether-in-boxing-mma-news
TWITTER Q & A WITH MOOKIE - 35:12
- 35:26 - https://twitter.com/SeanSheehanBA/status/1563972194845265923
- 37:12 - https://twitter.com/EarlMontclair/status/1563956444545748992
- 42:10 - https://twitter.com/knucklesfreeman/status/1563969085339312128
- 45:06 - https://twitter.com/CEOofITALIANS/status/1563960647913975808
- 46:30 - https://twitter.com/telvinkipapa/status/1563958979268837377
- 48:03 - https://twitter.com/Patrick_Wyman/status/1563958612925435904
- 57:00 - https://twitter.com/LukasScharpf/status/1563979555177652225
- 58:40 - https://twitter.com/V4_Vengeful/status/1564006515371040775
- !:00:28 - Stephie’s Question
- 1:00:55 - Bonus email Question
- 1:02:27 - Reminiscing on Mookie’s Penis & Orifice Coverage
- 1:04:52 - Farewells & Final Sign Off
