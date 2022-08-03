Teenage boxer dies after sparring session

A teenage boxer died shortly after a sparring session gone wrong last month in Lagos, Nigeria.

Miracle Amaeze, who held un undefeated 2-0 pro record at age 18 with two first-round knockouts, suffered two knockdowns during the sparring session and could later be seen on video laying on the ground and surrounded by two men who were attempting to revive him. He passed away shortly thereafter.

The news was later confirmed by boxing company Monarch Promotions, on social media.

“With heavy and sorrowful hearts, we are very sad to announce the untimely passing of our young champ Miracle Amaeze,” Monarch Promotions said. “Although you have gone too soon, your legacy remains in our hearts. May God accept you and keep you till we all meet again. Forever in our hearts, young champ.”

Amaeze’s death marks the latest combat sports-related death. Last month, an Indian MMA fighter died from injuries sustained during a kickboxing event in Bangalore, India. The African boxing championship event in June also saw the tragic death of 24-tear-old Simiso Buthelezi, who started punching thin air instead of his opponent during their bout on June 4. He was later hospitalized, placed in an induced coma, and passed away three days later.

Buthelezi’s opponent, Siphesihle Mntungwa, faced backlash online after the boxer’s death, which sent him into a state of despair and depression.

“I just can’t take it anymore,” Mntungwa told Sowetan Live. “One thing is left for me – I am going to kill myself.”