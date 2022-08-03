UFC fighter rankings: Amanda Nunes regains top spot on women’s P4P rankings

It was quite a night on Saturday for Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno. They capped off the top two fights at UFC 277 by regaining their titles (well Moreno won an interim version but still). Nunes also got back atop the heap on the women’s pound-for-pound list, and cemented her legacy as the best female MMA fighter to date.

In other news, a quick win by Sergei Pavlovich over former title challenger Derrick Lewis saw him ascend into the top five for the first time. They weren’t the only ones making their way to to the top, as Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev pressed closer to title shots with big victories.

Here’s a look at all the rankings changes for this week.

Men’s P4P - Moreno re-entered at 14 following his big win. Robert Whittaker holds on at 15.

Heavyweight - The biggest win of Pavlovich’s career moves him up six big spots to sit at five. Lewis falls two to seven, his lowest ranking in a very long time. Alexander Volkov, Jarzinho Rozenstruik, Chris Daukaus, and Marcin Tybura all fall a spot to eight through 11 respectively.

Light Heavyweight - Ankalaev is up one spot to three, with Aleksandar Rakic dropping one to four. Volkan Oezdemir and Paul Craig flip-flopped the eight and nine spots.

Middleweight - Paulo Costa drops a spot to take over six on his own.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - New interim champ in Moreno. Pantoja is up two to the two spot following his UFC 277 win. Kai Kara-France is down one to three, with Askar Askarov also falling one spot to four.

Women’s P4P - Nunes regained her top spot on the list, bumping Valentina Shevchenko to two.

Women’s Bantamweight - New champ, of course. Pena is now the number one contender (for now). Miesha Tate is up two spots to 11 after announcing her return to 135. Karol Rosa and Lina Lansberg drop one each to 12 and 13.

Women’s Flyweight - Molly McCann enters for the first time at 15.

Women’s Strawweight - Nina Nunes fell from a tie for eight to take over nine on her own.