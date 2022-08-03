‘I’ll smash ya face in’ - Dan Hooker calls out Tony Ferguson

Number thirteen ranked UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker wants a big name for his next fight. Currently on a two-fight skid, “The Hangman” made his intentions known through a Twitter response to a random fan.

You wana play ball?



Step up to the plate. @TonyFergusonXT https://t.co/kzfSYuvijU — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) August 2, 2022

The 32-year-old Kiwi followed it up with a bold statement about “El Cucuy.”

Hooker, who had an impressive three-year stretch beginning in 2017 upon his return to lightweight, recently lost via first-round TKO against Arnold Allen at UFC London in March in a featherweight bout. Before that, he also suffered a first-round loss at the hands of Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 in October 2021.

As for Tony Ferguson, he’s been on a sad decline beginning in 2020 during a five-rounder against Justin Gaethje. The 38-year-old former interim champion was no longer unable to get back his groove, picking up losses against Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, respectively.

His most devastating defeat happened at UFC 274 in May, when he was knocked out cold by Michael Chandler’s front kick.