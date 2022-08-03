Dana White says Amanda Nunes looked ‘gun-shy’ in Julianna Peña rematch at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes impressively got the job done against Julianna Peña at UFC 277 this past weekend. “The Lioness” scored a dominant win to reclaim both the undisputed women’s bantamweight title and her double-champ status.

Yet, despite the one-sided performance, UFC president Dana White thought Nunes may have had some apprehensions during the fight.

“It was a complete shutout, but she still looked a little gun-shy to me. But going in against the person who beat you the first time, I can see it happen,” White told reports during the post-fight media scrum.

“It’s stupid for me to even say that, it was an absolutely dominant performance.”

A reporter then brought up a possible cardio concern on Nunes’ part, which White agreed with.

“Yeah, I think she was concerned about her cardio probably,” he said. “Because when you think about the way that she fought Cyborg, she usually goes in and throws tons of punches.

“She had Julianna hurt many times, had her on crazy legs a couple times, and never really went in for the kill.”

Nunes picked up a landslide victory, with a 50-45, 50-44, and 50-43 tally on the judges’ scorecards.