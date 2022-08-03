UFC odds: Amanda Nunes a heavy betting favorite again in potential trilogy with Julianna Pena

This past weekend at UFC 277, the promotion’s women’s bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, put a five-round beatdown on the woman who took her title in their first match, Juliana Pena. It’s hard to say whether or not a third encounter between the two will ever take place, but nonetheless we have opening odds just in case.

With how dominant Nunes was to get her belt back, the bookies are back on board with her being the top of the food chain and deserving of a super-wide betting line. Online gambling site SportsBetting.ag has “The Lioness” opening up as a -700 favorite, with a successful $100 bet bringing in a total return of $114.29. As for Pena, she is currently listed with a starting underdog value of +500, and a $100 wager at that line stands to see a complete payout of $600.

The first time they met at UFC 269, Nunes was a -1000 betting favorite to Pena’s +650 line. After Juliana won that fight by second round RNC, the odds for the UFC 277 match were much closer. Amanda was still favored, but was trending at around -260, with a +220 comeback on Pena. So, it makes sense for the trilogy bout to fall somewhere in the middle of those odds. The website offering these lines does state that this rubber match must take place by June 30, 2023 for action. Who do you have your money on?

Check out the betting odds for a potential trilogy bout between the Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena:

