Report: Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez added to UFC event in December

Amanda Ribas is staying at flyweight for her next UFC outing.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes reports that a fight between Ribas and Tracy Cortez is agreed upon for an upcoming UFC event scheduled for Dec. 3. A location, venue or headliner for the event has yet to be announced.

Ribas enters the fight 2-2 in her past four appearances. The Brazilian submitted Paige VanZant via first-round armbar in her flyweight debut over two years ago. She returned to strawweight for a fight against Marina Rodriguez, who finished her by second-round TKO. It was her first loss under the UFC banner after beginning her tenure on a four-fight win streak. Ribas rebounded with a unanimous decision over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 267 last October but failed to capitalize on the newfound momentum and suffered a split decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Vegas 54 this past May. Ribas vs. Chookagian was awarded ‘Fight of the Night’ honors.

Cortez is 4-0 in the UFC since joining the promotion following a successful appearance on Contender Series. The 28-year-old started off as a bantamweight, winning consecutive decisions against Vanessa Melo and Stephanie Egger at UFC on ESPN+ 22 and UFC on ESPN+ 37, respectively. Cortez moved down to flyweight again for her next two fights, defeating Justine Kish and Melissa Gatto recently.

Ribas vs. Cortez is currently the only fight attached to the end-of-year UFC event. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates as they become available in the coming weeks.