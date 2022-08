I’ll be making the RIZIN Super Atomweight tournament a major feature in my next book, The Fine Art of Violence, Volume 4. Until that comes out I suggest you check out Volume 3 which features an essay by former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie discussing the coolest fight of 2021, Ayaka Hamasaki vs Kanna Asakura (both women are part of the tourney). Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris