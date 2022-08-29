Fights on Tap: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez among 24 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

ONE Championship was the ‘MVP’ this past weekend, giving us two events in ONE 160 and ONE on Prime Video 1. Christian Lee reclaimed the lightweight championship with a second-round TKO of Rae Yoon Ok on Friday, and Demetrious Johnson added to his legacy with a fourth-round TKO of Adriano Moraes on Saturday. With those events now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 24 fights this week, and an upcoming pay-per-view event has received a bit of a boost in star power with its recent edition.

UFC 279 is two weeks away, and the promotion is adding some finishing touches to the event. Among them is a 180-pound fight between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, who were previously scheduled to share the Octagon over two years ago.

Holland has found great success since returning to welterweight, finishing Alex Oliveira and Tim Means at UFC 272 and UFC Austin, respectively. Prior to that, the ‘Trailblazer’ went 8-4-1 at middleweight. Rodriguez is on a three-fight win streak, with his most recent win against Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 35. ‘D-Rod’ has not fought since then as he spent a year away recuperating from a hand injury.

UFC Paris — September 3

Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quiñonez — bantamweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Ailín Pérez vs. Stephanie Egger — women’s featherweight

First rep. by MMA Fight Club

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens — featherweight

First rep. by La Sueur

UFC 279 — September 10

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez — catchweight (180 lbs.)

First rep. by Holland on Instagram

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi — heavyweight

Oleinik vs. Latifi was already finalized, but shifted to UFC Vegas 61, per MMA Fight Universe

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins — light heavyweight

First rep. by Raphael Marinho of Combate

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito — featherweight

First rep. by Maranhão MMA

UFC 280 — October 22

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Jamie Mullarkey — lightweight

First rep. by Tom Feely of Sherdog

UFC Fight Night — November 5

Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario — flyweight

First rep. by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young — women’s flyweight

Maverick vs. Young was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 278 to UFC on ESPN+ 72, per Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

UFC 281 — November 12

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles — lightweight

First rep. by Fordewin MMA

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu — light heavyweight

First rep. by Christopher Reive of NZ Herald

UFC Fight Night — November 19

Maria Oliveira vs. Vanessa Demopoulos — women’s strawweight

First rep. by Meni Mayer

Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira — middleweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

Jack Shore vs. Kyler Phillips — bantamweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Charles Johnson — flyweight

Muslim Salikhov vs. Andre Fialho — welterweight

First rep. by Full Violence

UFC Fight Night — December 3

Marc Diakiese vs. Michael Johnson — lightweight

First rep. by Al Zullino

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman — lightweight

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote — women’s strawweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC 282 — December 10

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula — middleweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn — middleweight

First rep. by Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamal Pogues — heavyweight

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson — bantamweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 286 — October 1

Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau — women’s flyweight

Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley — featherweight

Bellator Milan — October 29

Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina — light heavyweight

First rep. by Tony Mogan of Metro

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 49 — September 28

Jéssica Delboni vs. Jillian DeCoursey — women’s atomweight

Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza — women’s flyweight

Liz Tracy vs. Valesca Machado — women’s strawweight

Kaytlin Neil vs. Hannah Guy — women’s flyweight

Helen Peralta vs. Poliana Botelho — women’s flyweight

Brittney Cloudy vs. Montserrat Rendon — women’s bantamweight

Nadia Vera vs. Shauna Bannon — women’s strawweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 144 — October 7

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. vs. Madars Fleminas — welterweight

Dylan Hazan vs. Daan Duijs — bantamweight

Bryony Tyrell vs. Micol di Segni — women’s strawweight

Emanuele Sabatino vs. Karol Michalak — welterweight

Cage Warriors 145 — November 4

Festus Ahorlu vs. Faisal Malik — bantamweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 74 — September 10

Kacper Koziorzębski vs. Emil Weber Meek — welterweight

Cezary Kęsik vs. Tomasz Romanowski — middleweight

Anita Bekus vs. Sofiia Bagishvili — women’s strawweight

Werlleson Martins vs. Paweł Polityło — bantamweight