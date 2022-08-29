‘I eat gangsters for breakfast’ — Khamzat Chimaev explains why he accepted Nate Diaz fight

Nate Diaz might not be ranked in the top ten, but he’s among the toughest fighters in the UFC, which is why Khamzat Chimaev agreed to fight him.

Khamzat knows a win over Diaz won’t inch him any closer to a title shot, but it will prove he is one of the baddest fighters in the sport and a certified gangster-slayer after he ‘f-cks that guy [Diaz] up’ at UFC 279.

Khamzat (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) claims he accepted the fight for fun and looks forward to making mincemeat of Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) when the cage door closes on Sept. 10.

“Actually, I don’t need to fight that guy. I fight the guy just for fun,” Chimaev said during a recent interview (h/t Sportskeeda). “I was a kid when he was fighting. I could wait for the title ... I took that fight, that guy is not top, but he’s famous. Everyone loves him, everyone talk about this gangster. I eat gangsters for the breakfast. I’m gonna f**k that guy (up).”

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz takes place on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.