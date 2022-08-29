ICYMI: UFC Paris Picks | Care/Don’t Care Rebroadcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

Stephie will announce each fight on the upcoming card, as it stands at the time of recording, so the team may quickly comment on which fights are hot, and which fights are not; based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

*** The team didn’t record an episode of C/DC this week, so this is actually a rebroadcast of only the picks portion of the show they made for this event last Sunday, August 21st. Since then, the first three bouts on the fight card have changed, which did not affect their picks tally. So we have edited the dropped bouts out of the recording, and corrected the current bout order by editing the new bouts into the fight card here in the post — although they were clearly not able to review those three unforeseen bouts for picks at the time of recording. The usual format of the C/DC Podcast will return on Monday, September 5th, 2022 with a review of UFC Paris and picks for UFC 279.

UFC PARIS: Gane vs. Tuivasa PICKS — 1:13 (made Sun 8/21)

We start off offering you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC PARIS Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the Accor Arena, Paris, France, this coming Saturday, September 3rd.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, as they stood the morning of Monday, August, 29th. (bout order subject to further changes)

*** We would like to repeat... The team didn’t record an episode of C/DC this week, so this is actually a rebroadcast of only the picks portion of the show they made for this event last Sunday, August 21st. Since then, the first three bouts on the fight card have changed, which did not affect their picks tally. So we have edited the dropped bouts out of the recording, and corrected the current bout order by editing the new bouts into the fight card here in the post — although they were clearly not able to review those three unforeseen bouts for picks at the time of recording. The usual format of the C/DC Podcast will return on Monday, September 5th, 2022 with a review of UFC Paris and picks for UFC 279.

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP. 3 — 3/12PM ETPT (10 Cares)

12. 265lbs: Ciryl Gane (10-1) vs. Tai Tuivasa (15-3) — At 14:45, 3 Cares, but split

11. 185lbs: Robert Whittaker (23-6) vs. Marvin Vettori (18-4) — At 11:33, 3 Cares, but split

10. 185lbs: Alessio Di Chirico (13-6) vs. Roman Kopylov (8-2) — At 10:09, 1 Care (Stephie)

9. 155lbs: Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) vs. John Makdessi (18-7) — At 9:24

8. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (13-5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (18-5) — At 7:24, 3 Cares

7. 185lbs: Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (24-4) — At 6:35

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 12PM/9AM ETPT (2 Cares)

6. 155lbs: Fares Ziam (12-4) vs. Michal Figlak (8-0) — At 5:59

5. 145lbs: Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-4) — At 2:15, 2 Cares (John & Eugene)

4. 155lbs: Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1) vs. Gabriel Miranda (16-5) — At 1:58

3. 135lbs: Khalid Taha (13-4) vs. Christian Quiñonez (16-3) — Quiñonez replaced Lapilus after recording

2. 145lbs: Allin Perez (7-1) vs. Stephanie Egger (7-3) — Egger replaced Fairn after recoding

1. 145lbs: William Gomis (10-2) vs. Jarno Ergens (13-3) — Bout added after recording

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

