Zabit reveals the ‘main reason’ he retired was because UFC ‘didn’t keep a promise’

There was a lot of hype riding behind former UFC contender Zabit Magomedshariov. The explosive and flashy Dagestani fighter was seen as a top prospect at 145 pounds, and at one point, was deemed as a future champion.

But in June, Zabit decided to call it a career at the age of 31. At the time, lingering health issues and the desire to take on a new career path were the key contributors to his decision. But in a recent press conference in Russia, he revealed the “main reason” that led to him hanging up his gloves for good.

“The main reason was that I was not able to fight. They didn’t give me a title shot,” Zabit said. “They promised me one thing and did another. That was a little bit… They promised me and didn’t keep a promise. That was the reason why I got mad.”

Zabit is still in his prime and could return if he wanted to. But right now, a comeback isn’t something he considers doing.

“The time passed. I don’t have such a desire. I want to do it when I saw someone fighting. When I join their training camp…

“There could be a wish. I have to think.”

Magomedsharipov (18-1, 6-0 in the UFC) last saw action in late 2019 against Calvin Kattar. He won via unanimous decision and a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night.