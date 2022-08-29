Filed under: MMA SQUARED: Demetrious Johnson lands a revenge knee against his oldest foe in stunning KO Where is Ben Askren these days anyway? By Chris Rini Aug 29, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Demetrious Johnson lands a revenge knee against his oldest foe in stunning KO Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship, UFC Chris Rini Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: Demetrious Johnson lands a revenge knee against his oldest foe in stunning KO MMA SQUARED: The last GOAT and the newest streaming combatant View all 336 stories Get the latest gear UFC 278 Artist Series Event T-Shirt UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards Event T-Shirt Kamaru Usman 'Nigerian Nightmare' T-Shirt Leon 'Rocky' Edwards Lion T-Shirt UFC Paddy Pimblett Liverpool T-Shirt UFC Ulti-Man Beach Towel Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Panini Select UFC Trading Card Blaster More From Bloody Elbow Judo Chump: Ursine BJJ spotted at Walmart Whittaker considering ‘permanent’ move up to 205, despite ‘annoying’ tall guys Zabit reveals the ‘main reason’ for his decision to retire ‘I can’t leave MMA fans like that’ - Rampage’ Jackson not retiring yet ‘Leon cheated in that match a whole bunch of times’ — Sonnen questions Edward’s UFC 278 victory Rockhold reveals ‘altitude definitely played a factor’ in UFC 278 fatigue Loading comments...
Loading comments...