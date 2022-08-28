‘I can’t leave MMA fans like that’ - Former UFC champ ‘Rampage’ Jackson wants to continue fighting

At 44 years old, former PRIDE star and ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson isn’t ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

TMZ caught up with ‘Rampage’ recently and he addressed his future in combat sports. When asked whether he’s done fighting, Jackson had this to say.

“No, man. I ain’t done,” Jackson said. “I’m not happy with my performance in my last fight. I can’t leave MMA fans like that.

“I’m going to leave this sport a little better,” he continued. “Like I said, I’m in talks with fighting Shannon (Briggs), finally. That fight has been like almost a year in the making. I want to do some boxing before I retire. I might do MMA, but I want to do boxing. I’m getting up there. I’m 44, man. I’m getting up there. My knees (hurt) from wrestling. When you’re doing MMA, a lot of people want to take you down. They want to wrestle you.”

Jackson hasn’t competed in anything since an extremely lackluster and quick TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko on Bellator’s Japan card in December 2019. Jackson looked far removed from peak physical condition and was dominated by ‘The Last Emperor. His last win was a pretty entertaining TKO of arch-rival Wanderlei Silva in 2018.

Now I’m not matchmaker, but I heard Fabricio Werdum is free.