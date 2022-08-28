Video: Watch Nate Diaz smoke weed in front of USADA rep trying to collect urine sample

From urinating outside UFC headquarters to smoking cannabis in front of a USADA rep, Nate Diaz truly “doesn’t give a f-ck”.

Diaz was recently paid a visit by USADA ahead of his welterweight fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. But rather than take a p-ss, he decided to smoke a blunt instead.

Diaz went live while smoking weed in front of a representative trying to collect a urine sample on behalf of the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

In 2015, Nate’s older brother Nick Diaz was suspended five years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after testing positive for marijuana metabolites.

(Oh, how times have changed...)

“This man won’t get out of my house because I didn’t give him enough piss. I’ve pissed all I can,” Diaz said (h/t Low Kick MMA). “I got two more liters of piss I gotta give him and he won’t get out of here until that… Come back in six hours and I’ll give you two more.”

Nate Diaz smoking with USADA now. Look at how far we’ve come pic.twitter.com/AORdgWOm3e — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2022

Diaz was last seen in action at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision to newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards. The Stockton native will look to spring back into the winner's column when he takes on Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,