BKFC 28 results, videos: John Dodson KO’s fellow UFC vet in debut, Ferea makes Starling quit

When John Dodson made his bareknuckle boxing debut, the 37-year-old flashed that speed and explosiveness he’s been known for throughout his career. Dodson dropped fellow UFC veteran Ryan Benoit three times en route to an impressive first round finish.

After Dodson’s UFC stint with ended in 2020, the former UFC title challenger went 1-1 in XMMA before making this transition to bareknuckle boxing.

His brother Eric Dodson also got a quick victory earlier in the evening, landing a KO in just over 20 seconds.

During the main event, Christine Ferea defended her BKFC flyweight title by quickly finishing Taylor Starling. After an early knockdown and a nasty flurry, Starling waved off the contest just 47 seconds into the title fight.

Watch videos and check out full results from BKFC 28 below:

Christine Ferea def. Taylor Starling via KO - Round 1, 0:47

John Dodson def. Ryan Benoit via KO - Round 1, 1:40

Brad Kelly def. Isaac Vallie-Flagg via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

Jeremy Smith def. Donald Sanchez via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Will Santiago def. Jake Young via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) - Round 1, 2:00

Eric Dodson def. Nick Villar via KO - Round 1, 0:23

Tony Soto def. Joshua Morales via TKO - Round 3, 1:49

Joshua Moreno def. Zion Tomlinson via KO - Round 2, 1:00

Josh Watson def. Kyle McElroy via TKO - Round 1, 1:24

Jayme Hinshaw def. Cassie Robb via TKO - Round 1, 1:18

Jeremy Sauceda def. Roderick Stewart via KO - Round 2, 1:38