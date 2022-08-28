Werdum targets boxing debut after retiring from MMA, eyes ‘two or three’ superfights

Although he has retired from mixed martial arts, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum may not be done fighting just yet. At 45 years of age, the Brazilian wishes to follow the steps of many other former MMA fighters and try his hand at professional boxing.

Already training with the Brazilian Olympic team, Werdum explained to Combate how he would like to make his boxing debut. If possible, Fabricio would prefer to take on a fellow mixed martial artist, and at 45, he knows he cannot stick around for too long. For those reasons, ‘Vai Cavalo’ wants to have only a few bouts, but wishes to make them count.

“I’d like to fight a guy who’s my age, from my generation. It’s not my intention to fight some 20-year-old, I want a superfight. Although I’m mentally very young and I’ve never had any serious injuries, my age would make a huge difference.”

“If I can choose someone from boxing or MMA, I’d go with someone who’s coming from the same sport as me.” Werdum said. “If I have to fight a pure boxer, though, I will. We want to have two or three fights. I announced my retirement from MMA just the other day, so boxing was the way that I found to do what I love and stay active.”

In his last mixed martial arts bout, Werdum (24-9-1-1 NC) got TKO’d by Renan Ferreira at PFL 3, in May 2021. However, the result ended up overturned when footage revealed that ‘Problema’ had previously tapped to a triangle choke applied by Werdum in the fight. Fabricio’s last official win happened in July 2020, when he submitted Alexander Gustafsson via armbar.