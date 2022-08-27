UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira fight card

On the 29th anniversary of its very first show, the UFC will head to Madison Square Garden for a big night of fights in New York. Headlining UFC 281 on November 12th is a middleweight title bout between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, who’s got two wins over Izzy in the kickboxing world. The co-main is a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Carla Esparza and former champ Zhang Weili, who’s looking to follow in Carla’s footsteps and become UFC champ for a second time.

There’s still room for a couple of big fights to be added to this card, and maybe just maybe one of those names is Dustin Poirier? Stay tuned.

I'm fighting Nov 12th — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 26, 2022

The bout order is not set outside of the top two fights, so this is just a list of what we know is happening.

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowlkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi