Demetrious Johnson claims flyweight title with walk-off KO of Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1

Demetrious Johnson is the new ONE flyweight champion.

Johnson fought Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 this past Friday. It was a much-anticipated rematch as ‘Mighty Mouse’ suffered the first-ever KO loss of his professional career to’ Mikinho,’ who successfully defended the flyweight championship with a brutal knee at ONE on TNT 1.

Johnson and Moraes exchanged kicks in the beginning of the first round until the champion caught one and took the challenger down. Johnson was busy on the bottom, throwing punches and elbows (one of which sliced open a cut above Moraes’ eye) and working on submission attempts. Moraes was more aggressive in the second round, pressuring Johnson and stunning him with a head kick. He sensed the finish was near and went for it with a flurry of punches, but Johnson got out of the way and shot in for a takedown. Moraes sprawled, and unleashed knees to the head and body of his opponent before Johnson returned to his feet. Though he got off some knees in the clinch, Johnson was grounded again and spent the rest of the round on his back.

The momentum shifted in the third round as Johnson found success with his striking, catching Moraes with stinging combinations and heavy kicks to the body. Moraes fared well in the fourth round, keeping Johnson up against the fence and attacking with knees to the body. Undeterred by them, Johnson separated and continued to move forward. Then, Johnson connected with a right hand that had Moraes on wobbly legs. Before he could get up, Johnson sat him down for good with a well-timed knee to the head, eerily reminiscent of the one he found himself on the receiving end of over a year ago. AND NEW!

“After a loss to him, this was the first time I was like, ‘OK, I need this one back’,” said Johnson in his post-fight interview.

Not only did Johnson avenge his loss and become the first man to finish Moraes by KO, but he also earned an extra $50k for his performance.

Here are the full results from ONE on Prime Video 1:

Main Card Results:

Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes by KO (punch and knee) at 3:50 of Round 4

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Liam Harrison by TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1 — Muay Thai

Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Savvas Michael by KO (strikes) at 0:10 of Round 2 — Muay Thai

Marcus Almeida def. Kirill Grishenko by submission (heel hook) at 1:04 of Round 1

Amir Aliakbari def. Mauro Cerilli by TKO (strikes) at 4:02 of Round 2

Preliminary Card Results:

Superlek Kiatmuu9 def. Walter Goncalves by KO (elbow) at 1:35 of Round 1 — Muay Thai

Diandra Martin def. Amber Kitchen by unanimous decision — Muay Thai

Itsuki Hirata def. Heqin Lin by unanimous decision

Zebaztian Kadestam def. Iuri Lapicus by KO (punch) at 0:57 of Round 1