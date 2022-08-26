ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson 2 live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as ONE Championship kicks off their new partnership with Amazon and will stage ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson 2 live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main event for this fight night will take place in the flyweight (135-pound) division, with champion Adriano Moraes looking for a second win over former UFC legend Demetrious Johnson. The two men clashed in April 2021 for the first time, and Moraes put a rare blemish on Mighty Mouse’s record with a vicious knee on the ground to end things. DJ will be looking to avenge that loss and get his belt back.

The co-main event will be a Muay Thai fight for ONEs bantamweight Muay Thai title, with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao taking on the UK’s Liam Harrison.

The card is subject to change, since ONE has some very unique weigh-in issues that fighters may not be able to meet.

There will be a three-fight preliminary card, which kicks off at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Prime Video. You can also catch that on ONE’s YouTube page. Things will stay on Prime Video for the six-fight main card, which kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Outside of North America, the event can be viewed as a PPV through ONE’s website.

Main Card

Adriano Moraes (c) vs. Demetrious Johnson

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (c) vs. Liam Harrison

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael

Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves

Preliminary Card

Diandra Martin vs. Amber Kitchen

Itsuki Hirata vs. Lin Heqin

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus