UFC returns to Orlando, adds Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

The UFC is returning to Florida.

The promotion has settled on Orlando for its upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Dec. 3 at a soon-to-be-finalized venue, per a report from Nolan King of MMA Junkie. This is the first visit to the city in nearly three years, with UFC on FOX: Emmett vs. Stephens being the most recent offering.

Also reported by King was a new addition to the event, a strawweight fight between Angela Hill and Emily Ducote. Both women have confirmed the report on their respective social media accounts.

Hill returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Lupita ‘Loopy’ Godínez at UFC San Diego in August. ‘Overkill’ was previously on a three-fight skid that saw her come up short against Tecia Torres, Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba. Known for being one of the most active fighters on the roster, Hill stays true to the distinction as she is now set for her third appearance this year.

Ducote joined the UFC following her brief reign as Invicta FC strawweight champion. ‘Gordinha’ won the then-vacant championship with a ‘KO of the Year’ contender against Daniel Taylor at Invicta FC 44. She followed that up with a successful defense over Alesha Zappitella, who she defeated via second-round TKO at Invicta FC 47 this past May. The 28-year-old debuted in the UFC against Jessica Penne at UFC Long Island and earned a unanimous decision.

Hill and Ducote are ranked at No. 12 and No. 13 in the division, respectively.

UFC Orlando now has nine confirmed fights. Here is the updated line-up: