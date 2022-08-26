Khabib Nurmagomedov rules out signing Luke Rockhold to Eagle FC

Eagle FC might welcome the likes of Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee to its roster, but that doesn’t mean every ex-UFC fighter is a good fit.

One of those soon-to-be ex-UFC fighters whose name was brought up as a potential candidate for the Russian-based MMA promotion was Luke Rockhold, a former teammate of Eagle FC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But rest assured, Khabib has no intention of signing Rockhold despite their budding friendship, with the former UFC lightweight champion turned MMA promoter claiming that Rockhold has nothing left to prove at this stage in his career.

“I don’t think so. [Rockhold] was a Strikeforce champion. He was a UFC champion. He has nothing to prove here, I believe he does not have to fight anymore,” Khabib, who used to train with Rockhold at AKA, told Red Corner MMA in a recent interview.

Rockhold lost to Paulo Costa in a grueling Fight of the Night at UFC 278, with the fifteen-year MMA veteran hinting at and later confirming his retirement in the aftermath of the fight. He is a former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion, with six victories in the UFC against Costas Philippou, Tim Boetsch, Michael Bisping, Lyoto Machida, Chris Weidman, and David Branch, as well as wins over Ronaldo Souza, Keith Jardine, and Tim Kennedy in Strikeforce.