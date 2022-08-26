Charles Oliveira guarantees Islam Makhachev fight ‘won’t go past the first round’

Charles Oliveira is oozing with confidence ahead of his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

The Brazilian has rattled off eleven straight wins since his 2017 TKO loss to Paul Felder, reinventing himself as one of the most ruthless finishers in the division, with notable stoppage victories over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, none of whom made it to the championship rounds.

Oliveira plans to carry that momentum forward into his next fight where ‘Do Bronx’ will get the chance to reclaim his lightweight title with a first-round stoppage victory over No. 4-ranked contender Makhachev, which Oliveira has all but guaranteed despite the latter being tipped as the betting favorite.

“He’ll try to take me down not through my legs, but through my hips,” Oliveira told Ag.Fight in a recent interview (h/t Brazilian MMA Legends). “He’ll try to take me down and nullify my legs. He won’t come dying to submit me, but rather to wear me out. But man, like I said, I’m not worried about what Makhachev can bring. I’m worried about what Charles can take there. You can be sure it won’t go past the first round.”

“So the team is setting up my strategy, I’ll be moving forward all the time as I said,” he added. “I have firepower in my hands. If you look at my latest opponents, that’s what they’re talking about. The firepower in my hands. And my jiu-jitsu you know very well.”

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.