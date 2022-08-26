‘I’ve had my last title run’ - Rafael dos Anjos lists UFC opponents he’d like to fight next

Following his most recent defeat, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos no longer intends to pursue gold in the Octagon. Having lost to Rafael Fiziev in his last outing, the Brazilian now only wants to take on seasoned veterans until he decides to ride into the sunset.

On Twitter, ‘RDA’ wrote a post explaining his reasons and who he wishes to take on next. Although he has come back to the lightweight division in 2020, the 37-year-old would not mind moving back up to welterweight for some special pairings.

In his post, the Brazilian called out some seasoned Octagon vets he would like to face in the near future, including Stephen Thompson and Matt Brown at welterweight and lightweights Jorge Masvidal, Jim Miller and even Clay Guida, to whom the former champion lost back in August 2010, and Tony Ferguson, who bested Rafael in 2016.

Wonderboy and Matt Brown at 170 would be options too… I’m always game… https://t.co/WAui0vbXRm — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 26, 2022

Most recently, Dos Anjos (31-14) got knocked out by Fiziev back in July. Before that, the 37-year-old was on a two-fight winning streak, with a unanimous decision win over Renato Mociano and a split decision one against Paul Felder, respectively in March 2022 and November 2020.