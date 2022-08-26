 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: BJJ champion Rodolfo Vieira to face Cody Brundage on November UFC show

Middleweight Rodolfo Vieira is reportedly facing Cody Brundage on November 19.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Rodolfo Vieira lost to Chris Curtis in his last outing.
Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Rodolfo Vieira reportedly has his next UFC outing scheduled. Per his opponent’s management team, Iridium, the black belt has agreed to take on Cody Brundage at UFC Fight Night 215, in November.

In his last outing, Vieira (8-2) dropped a unanimous decision to Chris Curtis, back in June. Before that, the 32-year-old scored a submission win over Dustin Stoltzfus, in July 2021. In February of the same year, Rodolfo suffered his first professional MMA loss when he got submitted by Anthony Hernandez.

Currently on a two-fight winning streak, Brundage (8-2) will look for his third straight after finishing Dalcha Lungiambula and Tresean Gore, respectively in March and July 2022. Before that, the 28-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Nick Maximov in his Octagon debut, in September 2021.

At this moment, an official main event and location for the UFC Fight Night card are yet to be announced by the promotion.

