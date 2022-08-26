The Level Change Podcast 187: Luke Rockhold still has Dana White in his crosshairs

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 187

Luke Rockhold isn’t done sounding off on Dana White - 3:11

Erick Silva retires from MMA after suffering heart attack - 15:12

Record-padder Askar Mozharov clinches first-ballot MMA Hall of Shame status after failing drug test in only UFC fight - 21:24

Dan Hooker returns to lightweight for Claudio Puelles fight at UFC 281 - 33:55

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 42:07

Mookie: Romanov, Pedro, Pudilova, Aldo, Costa, Usman (3-3)

Stephie: Romanov, Pedro, Pudilova, Aldo, Costa, Usman (3-3)

Victor: Romanov, Pedro, Pudilova, Aldo, Rockhold, Edwards (3-3)

STANDINGS - 47:39

Mookie: 96-57-3

Stephie: 94-59-3

Victor: 85-68-3

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Moraes-Johnson - 47:47

