Video: New UFC champ Leon Edwards receives hero’s welcome in U.K. after Kamaru Usman KO

Leon Edwards received the champion’s treatment in the U.K. after arriving back home in England with the UFC welterweight title draped over his shoulder following his sensational come-from-behind knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Edwards, who knocked out Usman with a head kick in the final minute of the fight, was greeted by swarms of his fellow countrymen after touching down in Birmingham earlier this week, with Renegade MMA sharing some of the footage on social media.

The UFC Welterweight Champion of the World, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards has returned home to the UK (Instagram-Renegadejiujitsu ) pic.twitter.com/2EixlgoXnC — Abul (AbzTalks) (@AbzTalks1) August 24, 2022

Edwards pulled off a comeback for the ages after flattening Usman with a head kick after being down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards heading into the fifth round. It was a remarkable victory in which Edwards etched his name into the MMA history books after becoming the second British fighter to win a UFC title after Michael Bisping.

Edwards would like his first title defense to be in the U.K., with UFC president Dana White hinting at a trilogy fight with Usman at London’s Wembley stadium in early 2023.