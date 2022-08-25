Ben Askren blasts Jorge Masvidal for trying to get Leon Edwards title fight

Ben Askren has slammed Jorge Masvidal for requesting a title shot against Leon Edwards after avoiding the newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion for the last three years and losing his last three fights in a row.

Edwards and Masvidal have a history dating back to 2019 when ‘Gamebred’ sucker-punched ‘Rocky’ with a ‘three-piece and a soda’ backstage at UFC London. The pair were expected to settle their differences in the Octagon last year, but Masvidal pulled out of the matchup due to injury.

Masvidal is 0-2 in title fights against Kamaru Usman but believes he deserves a third title shot against Edwards, which Askren thinks is ridiculous. ‘Funky’ put his former opponent on blast on Twitter, demanding Masvidal win some fights before he starts asking for a title shot against a man he ducked for several years.

Been off the grid camping….. why is not getting a title shot off 3 losses in a row a controversial opinion???? — Funky (@Benaskren) August 24, 2022

Also I would rather be a has been than a never was — Funky (@Benaskren) August 24, 2022

Lastly you can’t avoid someone for 3 years then try to pick a fight once they get a belt — Funky (@Benaskren) August 24, 2022

“Been off the grid camping….. why is not getting a title shot off 3 losses in a row a controversial opinion,” Askren questioned on Twitter before following up with a couple more Tweets.

Edwards is likely to defend his title against Usman in a trilogy fight next year, with UFC president Dana White teasing a welterweight showdown at Wembley Stadium in the U.K.