BKFC’s Mike Perry extends bare-knuckle challenge to Jon Jones, Usyk, and KSI

Former UFC welterweight turned bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry has found a home for himself at BKFC and believes he’s the best fighter in the world right now.

Perry, who extended his bare-knuckle record to 2-0 with a hard-fought decision victory over ‘MVP’ at BKFC London, is so confident in his abilities that he has offered to welcome the likes of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk to the BKFC ring.

‘Platinium’ also extended an offer to British YouTuber and rapper KSI, who was reportedly in attendance for BKFC 27 last Saturday.

“I haven’t seen Jon in a while, so if Jon Jones wants to come beat me up in bare knuckle then I’d be down,” Perry told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Low Kick MMA). “That’s my boy, I love fighting man. So, I want to fight the best. Usyk, if you wanna come, or KSI was at the fight, I don’t think he wants those problems. As far as bare-knuckle boxing, a lot of people might not want it. I mean who’s the best fighter out there right now. It’s me, I am!”

Perry might not be a world beater in MMA, but the Miamian has made a name for himself in bare-knuckle fighting and is one of just two fighters to get the better of Page in a striking contest, badly bruising ‘Venom’s’ face in their bare-knuckle bloodbath that went to sudden death. He has an overall combat sports record of 17-9, including MMA, boxing, and bare-knuckle.