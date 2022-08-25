Report: UFC 279 adds Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

UFC president Dana White has followed through on his word to add more fights to UFC 279, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Joining the festivities are Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, who have agreed to share the Octagon in two weeks. Holland announced the fight on his Instagram, which can be seen below.

The ‘Trailblazer’ returns for his third appearance at welterweight, where he is now 2-0 after ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded second-round finishes of Alex Oliveira and Tim Means at UFC 272 and UFC Austin respectively. Holland has spent most of his UFC tenure at middleweight, going 8-4-1 between 2018 and 2021. The active fighter notched wins over Gerald Meerschaert, Joaquin Buckley and Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza, but suffered losses to Brendan Allen, Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

Rodriguez has not fought since defeating Kevin Lee via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 35 last August. ‘D-Rod’ was dealing with a hand injury sustained in that fight but has recently received clearance to compete again. Since signing with the UFC, Rodriguez is now 6-1, with his only loss coming against Nicolas Dalby.

The men were supposed to fight two years ago at UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns, but Holland withdrew after suffering a shoulder injury.

UFC 279 is headlined by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz in a non-title, five-round fight. Other confirmed bouts are Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang, Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba and Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson.