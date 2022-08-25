The MMA Depressed-us: 2022’s best of bad big boy battles

The UFC is taking another rare off-week, which means the MMA Depressed-us has a lot of catching up to do. We’ve had a whole bevvy of wild and weird fights since the last time we went seven days without a fight card. So for this week’s show, we’ve chosen a few select recent fights to revisit, especially those in the division’s ripe for fistic comedy: middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

Kicking off today’s show is a bout from UFC 277 between newcomer Hamdy Abdelwahab and Don’Tale Mayes. From there, we’re jumping to the middleweight division and Dricus Du Plessis’ UFC 276 wild and bloody victory over Brad Tavares. And to wrap the whole thing up, we’ve got the recent tragi-comic light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Paul Craig at UFC London.

We’re watching all three fights over on the ESPN+ app, and starting each video from the very beginning. If you want to watch along with us, just press ‘play’ when Zane says “Go.” If you’re watching the fights on a different platform, Connor will try and announce the start of round 1, so you can sync your video to that.

