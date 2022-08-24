Miranda Maverick signs new UFC contract, gets Shanna Young fight rebooked

It turns out Miranda Maverick won’t be fighting out her contract after all.

The UFC women’s flyweight prospect has had her postponed UFC 278 matchup with Shanna Young re-booked for a Fight Night card on November 5th. Maverick announced the news on Instagram.

Maverick vs. Young was nixed from last weekend’s UFC 278 card after Young was hospitalized with health complications during her weight cut.

Maverick (10-4) is coming off a win over Sabina Mazo in March, which snapped a two-fight losing streak against Maycee Barber (albeit a highly debatable decision) and Erin Blanchfield. At her best she’s won the Invicta FC Phoenix Rising series flyweight tournament, as well as UFC victories over Llana Jojua and Gillian Robertson.

Young (8-4) won by TKO over Gina Mazany in April to also snap a two-fight losing streak. She’s competed at both flyweight and bantamweight, making her UFC debut at 135 lbs and losing by decision to Macy Chiasson. A TKO defeat to Stephanie Egger prompted her moved back to 125, which paid immediate dividends.

No main event has been announced for the November 5th show.