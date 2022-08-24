Easy for you to say, I got knocked the f—k out - Video captures Dominick Cruz moments after UFC loss

In a span of two years, former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz suffered his second knockout loss. It happened nearly two weeks ago against Marlon “Chito” Vera, who knocked him out with a kick to the jaw in round four.

A few days after the fight, “The Dominator” released a statement for the first time via social media, saying “the body feels great.” What he didn’t share was his mental and emotional state right after the loss, all of which was captured by ESPN’s cameras.

This featurette called “UFC Journey” showed both the winning and losing sides. Chito was congratulated by friends and peers, including interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It also gave a peek at how Cruz tried to get through the disappointing outcome and his candid conversation with head coach Eric Del Fierro.

The loss to Vera broke Cruz’s two-fight win streak, as he dropped to a record of 24-4.