Conor McGregor? Charles Oliveira reveals the ‘sole reason’ he agreed to fight Makhachev

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira is still chasing after a fight against company superstar Conor McGregor in his home country in Brazil. As he told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in a recent sitdown, that potential clash with “The Notorious” was his “sole reason” for agreeing to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

“I like the narrative. It would be perfect,” Oliveira said of a McGregor fight in Brazil (H/T MMA Mania). We’ve been asking for this fight in Brazil so hopefully, it works out. I really do [think it will happen next year].

“That’s the sole reason why I accepted this fight [with Makhachev]. I know the more victories, the better the chances so this is a step towards that fight.”

Okamoto brought up some rumors about the potential McGregor fight to take place in January, a mere three months after the Makhachev fight. But even with such a tight turnaround, “Do Bronx” doesn’t seem too bothered.

“Yes, I’d like to leave the Octagon already knowing who I’d be fighting next,” he said.

And given McGregor’s penchant for gamesmanship, the São Paulo native issued this warning.

“I’d advise him to take very good care of what words he uses [in Brazil], especially when referring to me.”

According to Paradigm Sports SVP of MMA Tim Simpson, his star client is “still healing” the broken leg he suffered at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman isn’t expected to return to action until 2023.

As for Oliveira vs. Makhachev, it takes place on October 22nd in Abu Dhabi.