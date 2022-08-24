Conor McGregor branded ‘pathetic’ for reaction to Kamaru Usman’s KO loss at UFC 278

Most of the MMA world was shocked with what went down on Saturday night. UFC men’s pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman looked well on his way to his sixth UFC welterweight title defence before he was caught with a picture perfect head kick by Leon Edwards.

Since that fifth round KO plenty of people have weighed in on what they saw. Two people who seemed delighted at what happened were former UFC champion Conor McGregor and professional combat sports troll Jake Paul.

Both those men have exchanged trash talk with Usman in the past and both were quick to make fun of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ for losing his belt.

“Who’s the pound for pound now?” asked McGregor in one tweet before answering that he (a fighter who is 2-3 in his last five fights) is worthy of that designation.

Another tweet from McGregor was even more juvenile (see below).

Paul’s offering on the matter was about as clever as McGregor’s.

Belal Muhammad, the fifth ranked UFC welterweight — who is due to face Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October, didn’t care for those responses. He was a recent guest on MMA Fighting’s Fighter vs. Writer podcast.

On that show he bashed McGregor for attacking Usman while he was down.

“Even Conor McGregor, where you know how it feels to lose in a championship fight, you know what it feels to lose in front of family, man,” he said (ht Sportskeeda). “These guys that kick a guy when he’s down, it just shows what kind of person they are. They’re just looking for that attention. Conor McGregor is looking for that attention, Jake Paul is looking for that attention.”

“Karma’s going to come back to you,” continued Muhammad. “Especially a guy like Conor who, literally, you haven’t won a fight in five years, all you do is tweet when a big fight is coming on. You can have all the money in the world, but you don’t have any attention any more and that’s what you crave the most. You don’t have anybody screaming your name any more and that’s what you want the most. So it just shows ... it’s kind of pathetic where guys are now.”

McGregor’s last win in the Octagon was at UFC 246 in 2020, a quick TKO of Donald Cerrone. Prior to that his last win was all the way back in 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor’s last appearance ended with a broken leg at the hands of Dustin Poirier. Since then McGregor has been rehabbing his injury, getting into scuffles with celebrities and tweeting out abuse to his rivals.

It had been suggested that McGregor could make a return to the cage this year. However, recently his manager claimed 2023 is a more likely return date for ‘The Notorious’.