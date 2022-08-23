UFC fighter rankings: New number one men’s P4P fighter in the world

Leon Edwards’ shocking the world with his headkick KO of former top-P4P fighter Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 was expected to have immediate repercussions on the UFC rankings, and it did.

We have a new number one men’s P4P fighter - featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Edwards entered the P4P list for the first time, but is still below Usman. Also, Mareb Dvalishvili’s huge bantamweight win saw him move into the upper echelon at 135.

Here’s a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Volkanovski is now number one. Israel Adesanya and Charles Oliveira move up one spot each to two and three respectively. Usman drops three spots for four. Edwards enters at six. The nine fighters previously between six and 14 fall one spot each.

Heavyweight - Marcin Tybura moves up one spot to ten, bumping Chris Daukaus to 11.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - Marvin Vettori moves up into a tie for two with Jared Cannonier.

Welterweight - New champ. Usman drops to the number one contender spot. Colby Covington drops to two. Geoff Neal rises two spots to six. Stephen Thompson and Sean Brady fall one each to seven and eight. Vicente Luque drops one from a tie for nine to ten on his own.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - Ilia Topuria is up one to 14. Alex Caceres re-enters at 15.

Bantamweight - Dvalishvili and Jose Aldo switched spots, with Dvalishvili up three slots to three, and Aldo dropping three to six.

Flyweight - Amir Albazi is up one to ten, dropping Tim Elliott to 11. Sumudaerji drops one to 13.

Women’s P4P - Carla Esparza rises two spots to four following her title fight announcement. Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili fall one each to five and six. Taila Santos is up two spots to 12. Yan Xiaonan drops two to 14.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - Casey O’Neill and Maycee Barber flip-flop the ten and 11 spots.

Women’s Strawweight - Jessica Andrade is up two spots to four, dropping Mackenzie Dern to five and Xiaonan to six. Virna Jandiroba rises one to ten, bumping Michelle Waterson to 11.